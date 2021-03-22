PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested on Friday night after police say he crashed into two parked cars, then fled on foot in southeast Portland.
At about 10:19 p.m., officers responded to a crash near the 1400 block of Southeast Bidwell Street. Police said officers arrived and found two crash scenes. The other crash was near the 7800 block of Southeast 13th Avenue.
Police said the suspect hit two parked cars that were not occupied. No injuries were reported.
Witnesses followed the suspect as he fled on foot from the second crash. Police said the witnesses pointed out the suspect to officers who took him into custody.
The suspect, identified as Brian Rodriguez Ocampo, of Sherwood, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while revoked - misdemeanor, two counts of failure to perform duties of a driver - hit and run, and reckless driving.
