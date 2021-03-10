BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A 20-year-old man was arrested for several charges early Wednesday morning after eluding a Beaverton police officer and crashing into a church.
At about 4:20 a.m., an officer first noticed Walberto Villatoro-Morales driving on Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard. Police said Villatoro-Morales was in a Chrysler 300 sedan and was "tailgating" the officer.
The officer watched as Villatoro-Morales committed numerous traffic violations, according to police.
As the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Villatoro-Morales began driving eastbound on Southwest 5th Street at a high rate of speed. Police said he ran multiple red stop lights..
Moments later, police said officers received a report of a loud crash near the intersection of Southwest 5th Street and Southwest Filbert Avenue.
At the scene, officers found Villatoro-Morales had crashed the Chrysler into the Church of Christ, located at 11775 Southwest 5th Street.
No one was seriously injured in the crash.
The Church of Christ building sustained significant structural damage.
Villatoro-Morales was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail for felony attempt to elude, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and first-degree criminal mischief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.