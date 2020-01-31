PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One driver was arrested and another was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a serious crash in southeast Portland Thursday night.
At around 11:15 p.m., an officer stopped a 2007 Chevrolet Impala near Southeast Division Street and 119th Avenue. As the officer walked up to speak to the driver, later identified as 43-year-old Jakavis T. Paschal, police said he drove away.
The officer did not pursue, but a short time later, other officers saw the vehicle going northbound on Southeast 122nd Avenue at a high rate of speed.
Police said Paschal then crashed into a 1993 Mercury Sable, which was westbound on East Burnside Street.
The driver of the Mercury, identified as 30-year-old Marquita L. Jefferson, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Police said she is expected to survive.
According to police, a breath test showed Paschal's blood-alcohol concentration was 0.14%.
Paschal was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of attempt to elude by vehicle, DUII, reckless driving, fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, driving while suspended, and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Police said Jefferson was also determined to be impaired and her BAC was 0.12%. She was cited for DUII.
The intersection of East Burnside Street and Southeast 122nd Avenue was closed during the crash investigation. The roadway reopened at around 3 a.m.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
