KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - An 81-year-old man was arrested Saturday evening after police say he smashed through two fences and into a home in Keizer while driving impaired.
At around 6:40 p.m., officers were called out to the 5100 block of Courtlyn Street Northeast on several reports that a vehicle crashed into a home.
An investigation revealed that James Harold Johnson was driving a GMC pickup west on Chemawa Road Northeast when he left the roadway and collided with a utility pole, knocking it off the ground.
Police said Johnson then crossed the oncoming lane, left the roadway, drove through a fence, through the corner of a house, through a second fence, before hitting a parked car and coming to a stop.
No one was injured in the crash.
Police said Johnson was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was processed and released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Holy (rhymes with truck.) Wouldn't wanna be his insurance agent, trying to sort out that mess. Pretty safe to say that at 81, he's likely legally driven for the last time. How do people get that wasted, and get behind the wheel of a car? And what does the criminal justice system do about it? Pretty much nothing apparently, because the worst offenders have multiple DUI cases. Some don't stop until they kiII someone and they end up going to prison.
