PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 54-year-old man was cited on several charges including driving under the influence of intoxicant following crash in southeast Portland Tuesday evening.
Just before 7:30 p.m., officers were called out to a crash in the 12000 block of Southeast Ash Street.
Police said a driver, identified as Michael Daren Carr, hit at least four vehicles, then crashed through a fence and into a home.
No one in the home or other vehicles were injured.
Carr was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not known.
Following an investigation, police said Carr was cited for first-degree criminal mischief, failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit-and-run) - property damage, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and reckless driving.
(1) comment
"Criminal mischief?" Remember when this used to be called "Malicious Mischief?" That was always my favorite of all criminal charges, because just the sound of it it like..well..it's kind of absurd really.
Example: "What kind of mischief have you been getting yourself into?"
I mean, the word "mischief"..that it's even in the legal lexicon is really pretty asinine. But when you put the word "criminal" in front of it, I guess that raises little schoolyard "mischief" to a whole new level.
Btw..how does one get so drunk or high, that they ram into four cars, and then destroy a bunch of private property? I guess Mr. "Carr" will be riding the "Bus" from now on.
