PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 34-year-old man was arrested Monday after police say he was driving under the influence and threatened another driver with a gun in southeast Portland.
Police said an officer responded to the area of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 8th Avenue at around 3:48 p.m. on the report of a crash.
At the scene, the driver of a Subaru told the officer that the driver of a GMC Suburban pointed a gun at him and then rammed into his Subaru before driving away.
Officers found the GMC and initiated a high risk traffic stop on the east end of the Ross Island Bridge.
The driver of the GMC, identified as Kelly Pyatt, was taken into custody without incident.
Police said officers found a loaded firearm in Pyatt's vehicle.
Pyatt was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree criminal mischief, driving under the influence of intoxicants, two counts of reckless endangering, reckless driving, menacing, and failing to perform the duties of a driver.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.