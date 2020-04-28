PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An intoxicated driver attempted to flee the scene of a crash Monday evening but was stopped by Good Samaritans, according to police.
At around 8:46 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the area of North Fessenden Street and North Taylor Avenue.
An investigation revealed the suspect, who has not been identified by police, crashed his vehicle into several other vehicles and then attempted to flee the scene.
According to police, community members kept the suspect at the location until officers arrived.
The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Tommy Callahan: "That..was..AWESOME!!"
Gotta love total strangers coming together to grab the perp and ahem.."detain" him, until PPB could arrive. Speculating that some of the "non life threatening injuries" were caused by a couple of "subdue the suspect" punches thrown in the process.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.