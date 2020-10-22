Police: DUII suspect arrested after driving wrong way on I-84, causing deadly crash

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A DUII suspect drove the wrong way on Interstate 84 early Thursday morning and caused a deadly crash in northeast Portland, according to police.
Emergency crews responded to the eastbound highway under the Interstate 205 ramps near Northeast Halsey Street at 3:53 a.m.
Investigators said 28-year-old Brian Paul Gardner was driving the wrong direction in a curved area on I-84. Police said oncoming drivers going the correct direction would have had a difficult time seeing Gardner’s vehicle.
Gardner’s vehicle collided with another vehicle. Crews shut down all eastbound lanes and attempted lifesaving efforts for the other driver. Police said that driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Gardner was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and then booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of DUII, reckless driving and second-degree manslaughter.
Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not already spoken to officers is asked to contact investigator Dow at the Portland Police Traffic Division, 503-823-5070.
The eastbound highway was shut down for hours, before reopening just before 9 a.m.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
And, the driver was a man, woman? How old? Survived or deceased? Drunk? High? Driving with or without a license? Great writing. [huh]
Where I come from, if you're caught drunk-driving, you lose your job AND your car. If you someone loses their life because of it, it's an automatic life in prison sentence. You will NOT be on the road ever again to take more lives. That's how it should be here, too, but DUII's produce too much revenue for states, so that's more important than punishing people or saving lives.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.