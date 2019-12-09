Police: DUII suspect crashed into NE Portland store, drove through to the back wall

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 71-year-old DUII suspect crashed into a northeast Portland store and drove through to the back wall, according to police.
Officers responded to the Speedy Market on the 7800 block of Northeast Glisan Street at 6:46 p.m. Sunday.
The driver of a 1993 Ford Explorer crashed into the front of a convenience store and kept going until striking the back wall, according to police.
Officers talked to the driver and determined that alcohol was a likely factor in the crash. The driver, Robert N. Bullock, 71, of Portland, was cited on charges of DUII and reckless driving.
Nobody was injured.
A damage estimate for the Speedy Market was not released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
