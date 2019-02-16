EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - A DUII suspect crashed into a Eugene motel, according to police.
Emergency crews responded to America’s Best Value Inn at 1140 W. 6th Ave. at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police said Jordan Leann Belvelry, 21, lost control and crashed into the hotel, causing major damage to the brick building.
A guest sleeping in the room that was hit was not injured, according to officers.
Witnesses said Belvelry appeared to be speeding as she drove west on 6th Avenue from Jefferson Street.
Police said Belvelry is facing charges of DUII and careless driving.
Witnesses are asked to contact Eugene police at 541-682-5111.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.