SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A DUII suspect in a stolen car slammed into two Salem patrol vehicles before he was arrested on a long list of charges, according to police.
Officers reported seeing a stolen Acura Integra in northeast Salem at 12:30 a.m. Monday. Due to the speed of the driver and their initial distance from the vehicle, officers did not chase the suspect, but they did search the area.
The suspect was last seen going an estimated 100 mph west on Sunnyview Road Northeast.
Investigators said the suspect then ran a stop sign at Market Street and Evergreen Avenue Northeast and collided with a Salem police patrol vehicle. The sergeant in the car was injured, and subsequently treated and released at the hospital.
Additional officers pursued the suspect after the crash, and they said the suspect stopped in the middle of the road near Evergreen Avenue and Ellis Avenue Northeast.
As an officer was about to get out of his car, police said the suspect drove in reverse and collided with that officer’s patrol vehicle.
The suspect continued southeast to D Street and Savage Road Northeast, where an officer was able to spin the stolen Acura and disable it. The suspect then climbed out of the window and ran away.
A foot chase lasting a few hundred yards ended when police took the suspect into custody as he attempted to climb a fence, according to police.
Antonio Rivera-Vasquez, 27, of Salem, was evaluated at the hospital before being booked into the Marion County Jail on charges including DUII, driving while suspended, felony elude, hit and run, recklessly endangering another, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, reckless driving, possession of burglary tools and possession of methamphetamine.
An additional officer sustained a knee injury during the foot pursuit and was treated and released at the hospital.
