Police: DUII suspect slams into officer’s patrol car in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A DUII suspect slammed into the back of a Portland Police Bureau patrol car, according to officers.
Officers responded to the area of Northeast 79th and Sandy Boulevard at 3:02 a.m. Saturday on an report of a possible car prowler.
One officer saw a 1999 Toyota Camry driving through the area with no headlights. The driver was accelerating toward the other officer’s patrol car.
The Camry hit the police car from behind, causing significant damage.
The officer was not seriously hurt.
The driver of the Camry and a passenger suffered minor injuries. The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.
Investigators determined the driver, 40-year-old Jeremy J. Heisler, was impaired. He was cited and released on charges of DUII, reckless driving and misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Police released a prior jail booking photo of Heisler from a 2017 arrest.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.