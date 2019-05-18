Police: DUII suspect slams into patrol car after OSP trooper stopped to help stranded driver in Medford

MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) - A DUII suspect slammed into the back of a patrol car after an Oregon State Police trooper had stopped to help a stranded driver, according to investigators.
The trooper stopped to help out the other driver who was parked in a lane of travel on Crater Lake Avenue at 2:20 a.m. Saturday.
After assisting the driver, the trooper sat down in the driver’s seat of his patrol car, which was then rear-ended by an SUV, according to OSP.
The woman driving the SUV was arrested on charges including DUII. She was not immediately identified by police.
Sgt. Broome went to the hospital to be evaluated. The suspect was not injured.
The Medford Police Department is investigating the crash.
