PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A dump truck driver was arrested Friday night after police say they spilled piles of gravel across southbound Interstate 5 in southwest Portland.
Police responded around 8 p.m. after they say they received several calls reporting the driver was driving extremely slow and spilling gravel on I-5 near the Naito Parkway on-ramp.
Officers tried to stop the driver, but the driver failed to yield, exiting the freeway and turning north on Southwest Barbur Boulevard, according to law enforcement.
Officers used several sets of spike strips to deflate the driver’s tires, but the truck continued to move forward until several of the tires were completely torn off. When the dump truck stopped on Southwest Barbur Boulevard north of Southwest Capitol Highway, officers used at least 5 police vehicles to box it in.
The driver, who has not been identified, was arrested. Booking charges have not been determined yet, according to police. Officers are investigating to verify that the truck was stolen and working to determine where the vehicle came from.
Traffic was impacted for several hours, both at the stop location and where the truck left behind gravel on the roadway.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
