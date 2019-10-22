TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – The child actor who starred in the 1982 movie “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” was arrested for DUII in Tualatin, according to police.

Officers were called out to Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road and 72nd Avenue on Monday night. A witness reported a car in a lane of travel that was not moving.

Officers made contact with the person in the car, identified as 48-year-old Henry Jackson Thomas Jr. The officers conducted a DUII investigation and subsequently arrested Thomas on the charge of DUII.

He was booked into the Washington County Jail and remained in jail Tuesday morning.

During the investigation, police said Thomas told the officers he was an actor and had been in the movie “E.T.”

