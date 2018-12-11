HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A deadly crashed occurred in Hillsboro Tuesday and police are investigating.
Officers said they responded to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Northeast Century Boulevard around 4:57 p.m.
An elderly man, wearing dark clothing, walked across the street and was hit by a southbound Honda Accord, according to officers.
The driver stopped and remained at the scene.
The pedestrian was taken to Emanuel Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
The driver was not injured
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
