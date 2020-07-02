PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The iconic elk statue in downtown Portland was removed Thursday after it was damaged by fires lit during a demonstration, according to police.
Demonstrators gathered Wednesday evening once again near the Justice Center. Police said the crowd blocked the streets surrounding the Justice Center.
According to police, some demonstrators lit fires on and near the elk statue on Southwest Main Street. The fire damaged the stone surrounding the basin around and beneath the statue.
The Regional Arts Council determined the damage was severe and had the statue removed for public safety reasons, according to police.
Police are investigating the crimes committed.
"Engaging in criminal activity including vandalism and property damage is not peaceful demonstration," said PPB Chief Chuck Lovell. "We ask for the public's help in identifying and sharing information about those responsible so they can be held accountable."
Anyone with information about those responsible for the criminal activity is asked to contact CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(4) comments
What does an Elk have to do with racism? How can this happen without Police not seeing it going on is beyond me. This is costing everybody money in one way or another.
Way to go, Ted... Why are you allowing these hoodlums to "block the streets" anyway? Just continue to turn your back on these people (hoping they will just go away), but don't be surprised when they start to burn down the rest of your city. bqackWhy don't you just continue to turn your back
The idiocy of the left is only exceeded by their body odor.
The beautification of Potland continues...Ted’s legacy to us all!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.