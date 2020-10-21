LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - An employee at a dry cleaning business in Lake Oswego was robbed by two men with a machete, according to police.
Officers responded to Peacock Cleaners on the 15800 block of Boones Ferry Road at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators said the employee was outside the front doors locking up the business for the night when she was approached by the armed robbers.
One of the men pointed a large machete at her and demanded her purse and keys. The victim turned over the items and the suspects got away in a silver Mercedes sedan.
Later that night, Portland officers located the car and detained one suspect. Steve C. Salmon, 24, was arrested on charges of first-degree robbery.
The second suspect has not been caught. He was identified as Shaquille L. Brown, 27, and described as a black man, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on the front and right side of his neck and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt. Investigators released a prior jail booking photo of Brown on Wednesday.
Anyone with information about Brown is asked to call Lake Oswego police at 503-635-0238.
