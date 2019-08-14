PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Chinese restaurant and injured an employee early Wednesday morning.
At around 1:16 a.m., officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at Double Pepper, located at 13816 Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
When officers arrived to the scene, they located an employee who was injured.
Police said investigators learned that the suspect wrestled a bag of money from the employee. The suspect then assaulted the employee and displayed a firearm in the process.
The suspect fled the area with the cash and has not been located. A suspect description is not available at this time.
Police said the employee was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Robbery detectives are leading the investigation.
Anyone with information should reach out to the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
