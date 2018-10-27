PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police called off their search for a suspect who reportedly threatened a person with a handgun in southeast Portland on Friday night.
Officers responded to a report that a man arrived at a property in the 5100 block of Southeast 111th Avenue around 8:40 p.m. and threatened someone with a gun.
Police have identified the man as 34-year-old Christopher Lee Irvin and say the person he threatened was known to him.
Police say he is wanted on a warrant for first degree robbery in Multnomah County and an Oregon State Parole Board warrant in relation to a prior burglary conviction.
Officers and the Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team established a perimeter around the area to search for Irvin.
Police believed they had him contained in the search area, but later called off the search without finding him.
Police say Irvin is armed and anyone who sees him should not approach him and call 911.
