CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver Police Department asks for the public's help to find a missing endangered man.
Jeremy B. Wade, 25, was last contacted on Thursday near Battle Ground Lake, according to VPD. He is a transient and was staying in a tent on the Burnt Bridge Creek Trail but has not been seen there.
Wade is schizophrenic and autistic and currently doesn't have his prescribed medication.
He is described as 5 foot 10, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.
Anyone who sees him or has information is asked to call 311 or 911.
