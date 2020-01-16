ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - The estranged husband of missing Albany woman Tiffany Lazon has been named a person of interest in her disappearance, according to police.
Albany police said Thursday the case is now a missing person investigation and a death investigation.
Craig Lazon was arrested Wednesday on charges of second-degree animal neglect and second-degree animal abandonment. The charges involve Tiffany Lazon’s cat, according to investigators.
The cat was released to Tiffany Lazon’s daughter on Thursday.
Police secured Tiffany Lazon’s home on the 2600 block of Southeast 16th Avenue this week until a search warrant was obtained. On Wednesday, the warrant was executed at the home, with the assistance of Oregon State Police.
The last reported contact with Tiffany Lazon was at her home Dec. 27. Since that time, friends and family said they have not had any contact with her.
Detectives said they have also not received any verifiable information on her location.
Craig Lazon was contacted by police Jan. 9. He told officers he did not know her location and indicated she was moving to Washington.
As the investigation continued, police said family members expressed concern that she would not have left Albany without valued possession like her car, pet cat or phone.
Her daughter reiterated that to FOX 12 this week.
"The back door was open, all the lights were on, and it just wasn't like her. She likes having a secure life," said Felicity Halberg. "She wouldn't leave without her car or her emotional support cat or her ID or money or anything or any clothes. Yeah, she didn't take anything."
Court records show Craig Lazon was convicted of assaulting his wife in 2013, and in 2015 he faced a list of charges connected to her. They were all dismissed except for tampering with a witness.
On Thursday, police said, “Craig Lazon is a person of interest in this investigation and was the last and closest person with Tiffany prior to her disappearance.”
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Unit at 541-917-7886.
