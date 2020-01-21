ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - The estranged husband of Tiffany Lazon is now facing the charge of murder.
Lazon’s last contact with friends or family was Dec. 27 at her home on the 2600 block of Southeast 16th Avenue.
Craig Lazon was contacted by police Jan. 9 and told officers he didn’t know where she was and believed she was moving to Washington, according to detectives.
Family members expressed continuing concern to detectives that Tiffany Lazon would not have left without her car, pet cat or phone. Her daughter told FOX 12 the back door of her home was open and all the lights were on, which “just wasn’t like her.”
Craig Lazon was arrested last week on charges of second-degree animal neglect and second-degree animal abandonment. The charges were related to Tiffany Lazon’s cat, according to investigators.
The cat was in a storage unit connected with Craig Lazon, according to investigators. The cat was alive and turned over to Tiffany Lazon’s daughter.
Craig Lazon was subsequently named a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance.
On Tuesday, police said he was arrested on the charge of murder.
Investigators said Craig Lazon had borrowed a battery-operated circular saw from a friend and returned it several days later. The owner of the saw contacted detectives with that information and turned over the saw.
The Oregon State Police Crime Lab inspected the saw and found bodily tissue and blood. Testing determined the evidence matched Tiffany Lazon’s DNA.
Police still have not received any verifiable sightings of Tiffany Lazon or information about her location. Numerous search warrants have been served in the last five days “providing further evidence and support that Tiffany Lazon is deceased,” according to the Albany Police Department.
The case is now considered a homicide investigation, however no further details were released about the search warrants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Albany Police detectives at 541-917-7686.
Court records show Craig Lazon was convicted of assaulting his wife in 2013 and accused of being “persistently involved in offenses involving females.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
This guy must have wanted to go to prison really bad.
This just makes me sick to my stomach to read what he did to Tiffany.
