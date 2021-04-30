Police: Eugene man arrested for sex abuse and furnishing to minors

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man is behind bars after a lengthy investigation related to multiple incidents over several months in Eugene.
Ely Macias, 32, from Eugene was arrested on Friday. Police say the investigation involved allegations of Macias furnishing alcohol, marijuana, and vape devices to minors. Victims also disclosed sexual contact with Macias.
It is believed there may be additional witnesses or victims not currently known to law enforcement. Anyone with information related to incidents involving Macias are encouraged to contact Detective J. Baugh of the Eugene Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at (541) 682-5292. Please reference case numbers 20-12896, 20-18474, 20-19706.
Macias was lodged at the Lane County jail for first degree sexual abuse, first degree sodomy, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, three counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
