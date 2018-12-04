PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Shots were fired in NE Portland on Tuesday, according to Portland police.
Officers said they responded to the report of gunfire in the area of Holladay Park at Northeast 11th Avenue and Holladay Street around 4:57 p.m.
After speaking with witnesses, officers learned that gunfire was heard and someone left the scene in a car.
No gunshot victims were found at the scene or arrived at any local hospitals, according to police.
Evidence of a shooting was located at the scene and the Gun Violence Task Force has responded to conduct an investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
