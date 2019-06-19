GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police made a second arrest in connection to a 2016 homicide on Wednesday.
Officer said Annastasia Hester’s ex-husband, Matthew Hester, 38, was arrested around 12:50 p.m. at his current home in Kennewick, Washington.
On June 10, 2016, Gresham police responded to a homicide in which the victim, 34-year-old Annastasia Hester, had been stabbed multiple times inside her residence at 193 Southwest Eastman Parkway.
On Oct. 4, 2017, 37-year-old Angela McCraw-Hester was arrested at her home in Pocatello, Idaho for aggravated murder of Annastasia. McCraw-Hester is the current wife of Matthew Hester and is currently awaiting trial.
Matthew is being charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation of murder, and hindering prosecution for his role in the murder of ex-wife.
The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Aaron Turnage at 503.618.3136.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
