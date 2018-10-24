VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - School officials in Vancouver are trying to get to the bottom of some disturbing online messages.
Police say the messages came from a former student at the Washington State School for the Blind.
According to officers, the threats, which included mention of a gun, were directed at the school itself and a current student. They say it appears the suspect and the student know each other.
School officials learned about the messages early Tuesday morning and say the school was put in a modified lockdown. Classes were operating as normal but students had close supervision as they traveled between buildings on campus, school officials said.
“We’ve notified the authorities, we’ve interviewed students, we’ve done searches around rooms and bags,” Scott McCallum, the school’s superintendent, said. “Just trying to get to the bottom of it. We just really don’t know where this is coming from at the moment.”
School officials say this type of harassing behavior started this summer.
They confirm many students and some staff members have received messages and phone calls.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.