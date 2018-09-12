MONMOUTH, OR (KPTV) - A father hit by a driver and left hurt on the side of the road has died from his injuries, according to Monmouth police.
Santiago Amaya–a husband and father to three kids–was hit by the car Friday morning and lay on the side of the road for more than an hour, family members say.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of Main Street East just after 6:30 a.m. Amaya was transported to Salem hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Hospital staff Tuesday said he was in critical condition. Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed Amaya had died.
Officers located the driver who hit Amaya several hours after the crash Friday morning. Police say the driver is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.
Police are investigating the collision as a hit-and-run and say they are still evaluating whether the driver will face any charges.
Other agencies assisting with the investigation include the Independence Police Department, the Dallas Police Department, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and members from the Polk County Major Crimes Team.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.