PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - If you're downtown this weekend celebrating the welcome back to Portland event, you'll notice a more visible police presence.
Last weekend Portland Police Bureau said they responded to a call of multiple people shot just after 2 a.m. near Southwest 3rd Avenue downtown. Six people were hurt, and 18-year-old Makayla Maree Harris was killed.
FOX 12 spoke with one of her relatives, who wants to remain anonymous for her safety. She said she remembers Makayla as a happy little girl.
"It's a great loss. It really is. It's a sad loss because everybody's - the community too - is looking for answers," she said.
This isn't the first time this relative has lost family members to gun violence, and she said enough is enough.
"All the way back to 2015, you know I lost my cousin and then February of 2016, lost my stepson and then over this past weekend my daughter lost her cousin," she said. "Defunding the police is not the answer, not in my opinion. We had what? Over 930 something officers, I believe, 18 months ago? Now, we have 500 something? that is unacceptable."
After this tragic shooting, Portland Police and the FBI said they would increase their visibility downtown to prevent crime and make the community feel safe as they gather for a weekend of welcome back events.
Some Portlanders out and about downtown said they're glad there will be a heavier presence.
"I think the general sense is yes. People will feel safer knowing there's a heavier patrol presence out. We all know what happened last weekend and what continues to happen in the city. Gun violence is terrible, and it's on the rise," Vince Young, a Portlander attending a downtown event, said.
Others, like Harris' relative, said it's not a great idea. She said possible suspects now know which area to avoid. She's also concerned that moving more resources to one area will slow response times to emergencies across the city.
"I'm tired of hearing it takes 10 to 15 minutes to get through to 911. You know, 10 to 15 minutes in the world I come from, you're dead," she said.
Portland Police said this weekend they'll prioritize calls that are life-threatening, but low priority calls might have to wait until more resources are available.
