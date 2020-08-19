GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) – A convicted felon from Colorado with an extensive criminal history was arrested on Wednesday after leaving a backpack with a gun and ammunition inside it at a Grants Pass Walmart, according to police.
Walmart staff called police after finding the abandoned backpack and discovering several silver coins, a gun, and several ammunition magazines inside. While officers were responding, staff called back and said someone had come to the store to claim the backpack. That person was later identified as Todd Alan Word, who is also a suspect in a burglary that had occurred over the weekend, according to police.
Officers were familiar with Word, as he had an active felony warrant for his arrest out of the Colorado Department of Corrections for flight/escape. Officers were aware of this and requested additional officers while responding to the Walmart out of concern for public safety. Word immediately fled on foot when he saw officers and ran in and out of the store until he was tackled by officers in the parking lot.
Word after being tackled refused to obey officers and tried to break free while fighting with the officers, who were attempting to detain him.
While Word was fighting with officers, a vehicle associated with Word and identified at the scene of the previous burglary drove up to officers, and a woman later identified as Word’s girlfriend tried to get out of the car, but officers told her not to interfere.
Word was eventually placed in handcuffs and his girlfriend was also detained until officers could determine if she was involved in this incident or the previous burglary. There were two younger kids in the car on Wednesday, according to police, and officers explained to them and the woman what had happened. The girlfriend was eventually released at the scene while the case is still being investigated. She is not currently facing any charges.
Word told officers he was having medical issues as a result of his flight from officers and possible use of illegal drugs. He was later transported by ambulance to Three Rivers Community Hospital where he was treated and released. He was ten transported and lodged at the Josephine County Jail on charges including burglary in the first degree, interfering with a police officer, resisting arrest, and aggravated theft in the first degree.
The backpack was recovered by officers on scene and the firearm was secured. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety at 541-450-6260.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
