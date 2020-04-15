PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A felon with a loaded gun in his car was stopped by police after driving 96 mph on Interstate 205 in northeast Portland, but he then sped away and was later arrested in southeast Portland.
An officer stopped the suspect on I-205 near Northeast Killingsworth Street. Police said the suspect was driving 96 mph in a 55 mph zone.
The suspect drove away as the officer approached the window.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Air Support Unit flew over the suspect’s vehicle until it stopped at Southeast 82nd Avenue and Kelly Street. Officers arrived at that location and took the suspect into custody.
Officers located a loaded handgun and several magazines in the vehicle.
Dennis Milton Perryman, 31, was arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, attempt to elude by vehicle and possession of a loaded firearm.
Investigators said Perryman was previously convicted of manslaughter in 2008 in connection with a vehicular homicide investigation from 2007.
“PPB officers are concerned about the recent increase in extreme speeds and the dangers it poses to the community. We are asking drivers to be mindful of their speed, especially now that the roads are less congested,” according to a Portland Police Bureau statement.
