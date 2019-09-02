MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) - A fight between two teens led to a home invasion and shooting in Medford, according to police.
Officers responded to a mobile home on the 1500 block of Peach Street at 1:49 a.m. Monday. Two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.
The 17-year-old shooter was also at the scene and police said he cooperated with officers.
Investigators said an initial dispute involved the shooter and a 15-year-old boy. The fight went on throughout the night at a different location.
The 17-year-old returned to his home, where he was alone because his parents were out of town, according to police.
Officers said the 15-year-old boy and his 22-year-old brother went to the 17-year-old’s home and went inside, possibly by forced entry. Investigators said the brothers intended to assault the 17-year-old, and one of the brothers may have been armed with an object similar to a tire iron.
The 17-year-old boy shot both brothers with a .30-30 rifle, according to police. The 15-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but his 22-year-old brother was critically injured.
The case remains under investigation. Police said it is not gang-related, however alcohol is believed to be a factor.
No further details, including possible arrest information, was released by police.
