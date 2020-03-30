SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Officers arrested a suspect and seized approximately 31 pounds of methamphetamine after serving search warrants at multiple homes in the Salem area earlier this month, according to the police department.
Officers on March 19 also seized $50,000 in cash and a gun. They estimate that the drugs are worth around $75,000.
Maria Gallegos-Mendoza, 45, of Salem, was charged via a federal complaint on March 24 with possession with the intent distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to police.
The search warrants were the result of a lengthy investigation by the Street Crimes Unit. The warrants were served with help from federal partners, including FBI and DEA officials.
