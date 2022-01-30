PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A man was found dead in a street in southeast Portland after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to shots fired in the 9600 block of Southeast Stark Street. When they arrived, the found a man dead with apparent gunshot wounds on Southeast Oak Street just east of Southeast 97th Avenue.

Police said it does not have a suspect or a suspect description. It has not made any arrests in this case.

Homicide detectives are investigating. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0889 or detective William Winters William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466.