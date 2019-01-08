Police find man dead, woman hurt at southeast Salem home

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A man was found dead and a woman hurt Tuesday afternoon at a home in southeast Salem, according to police.
Officers responded just before 1 p.m. to a report of a possible shooting at the house on Polo Court Southeast.
Officers on scene located a woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries; they say the woman directed them inside the home, where they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
The woman was transported to Salem Health for treatment of her injuries.
Police have not identified the man or woman and continue to investigate.
Officers say they do not believe there is any danger to the public. No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
