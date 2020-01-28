PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating shots fired in the King Neighborhood Tuesday morning.
At around 5:18 a.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of North Michigan Avenue on the reports of shots fired in the area.
Officers arrived to the scene and found three parked vehicles and a stop sign with bullet strikes. The vehicles were unoccupied.
Police said officers also located at least 18 spent bullet casings in the street.
No injuries were reported.
Police said they are not releasing suspect information at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
