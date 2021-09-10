PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau recovered 15 stolen cars along Marine Drive and Airport Way on Thursday.

North precinct commander Tina Jones said within the last year, 7,200 cars have been stolen in the city.

She said people are stealing cars for parts, like catalytic converters, to generate income to purchase drugs.

Though they were able to recover multiple cars, many they found were unrecognizable.

They also found five malnourished kittens inside of a truck. Officers turned the kittens over to Multnomah County Animal Control. They have not determined if the truck they were found in was stolen.

Officers also made another disturbing discovery that could impact environmental conditions along the Columbia River.

"We even saw one case where there was a motor that was removed and there was some sort of transmission fluid or something that should not be seeping into the ground,” Jones said. “But it was.

"We saw just heaps of garbage and dead rats."

Jones said there is a large homeless population along Marine Drive who are not involved with the stealing or disassembling of cars. She said many of them are frustrated that people are using the area where they are for criminal activity.

PPB said it is seeing an uptick in the theft of Ford trucks specifically.

Police do recover 90% of stolen vehicles, but many times they are not good in condition.

As for the cars they recovered on Thursday, they say a number of people could be responsible. No arrests have been made at this time.