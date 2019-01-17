BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Officers with the Beaverton Police Department found hundreds of used IV needles in a local natural area Thursday morning.
The needles were found along the trails at the Brookhaven Woods Natural Area, near SW Allen & Murray, after people in the park reported them to police.
Officers walked through the area and said they found them in several locations.
But, these aren’t hypodermic drug needles – they appear to have been taken from a local hospital or clinic and would have been used for blood draws or IV’s.
Police cleaned them up, but they’re warning people and pets to be especially careful walking in the area in case there are any they missed.
Officers are investigating where they may have been taken from, in hopes of tracking down whoever did it.
“I’ll have to watch my pet when I go walking through there,” said neighbor Richard Tillman, who was out for a walk with his dog Tabor. “It’s disturbing they’re dumping the needles on that trail.”
