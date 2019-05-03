MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating after finding a woman dead in a motel room early Monday morning.
Officers found 23-year-old Sierra Bree Clemens, of Grass Valley, California, dead in the bathroom of a room at the Tiki Lodge Motel on North Riverside Avenue just before 4:40 a.m., according to the Medford Police Department. They say they also found evidence of a violent disturbance.
When officers first arrived, no one answered the door, so they had to force entry into the room and said they thought they heard someone escape through the bathroom window.
Additional officers, including K9 Officer Kylo, responded and found a man hiding in a nearby dumpster. The man was arrested after sustaining a bite wound from K9 Kylo.
Police say the man’s name is not being released at this time.
Detectives continue to investigate and don’t believe any other suspects are outstanding. They say more information will become available for release as the case unfolds.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Medical Examiner, and the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation.
