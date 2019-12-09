SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) - A fire in the Seaside Outlet Mall parking lot Sunday night was caused by a reckless driver, according to the Seaside Police Department.
At around 11:50 p.m., officers were called out to a reckless driving complaint at the mall, located at 1111 North Roosevelt.
Police said the 911 caller reported a vehicle was "burning cookies" in the parking lot. Due to that type of driving, police said the vehicle's engine caught fire near the Tesla charging station.
When officers arrived to the scene, the vehicle was fully-involved with flames.
According to police, the driver, Ricky Criss, 33, stayed in the vehicle and was refusing to exit because he was trying to grab personal belongings.
An officer had to remove Criss from the vehicle and detain him to prevent him from going back.
Seaside Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and put the fire out.
Police said the fire damaged Criss' vehicle and the Tesla charging station.
Criss was investigated for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Police said his blood alcohol concentration was 0.18%.
Criss was arrested for DUII and reckless driving.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cpl. Jeff Oja at 503-738-6311.
