PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau believes a fire was intentionally set at a building on the grounds of Congregation Beth Israel in Northwest Portland.
Portland Fire and Rescue says around 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 30, crews responded to a call of a fire at the door of a Jewish education building in the 1900 block of Northwest Flanders Street.
After the flames were extinguished, fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.
Police say there is no information that this fire may be the result of bias-related activity, but they add it is concerning that a fire was intentionally set near a place of worship.
If anyone has information about this case, they're asked to contact PPB Detectives or PF&R Fire Investigators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.