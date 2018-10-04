PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a report of a shot fired at a elementary school in east Portland on Thursday.
Officers responded to Jason Lee Elementary School located at 2222 Northeast 92nd Avenue on the report a gun was discharged inside the school around 4:34 p.m.
A 911 caller stated the person involved with the firearm had left school property, according to police.
Police said they arrived at the school and determined that no one was injured.
Officers searched the neighborhood and located a person that matched the suspect's description, given to them by the 911 caller, near Northeast 92nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street.
The suspect was contacted and taken into custody, according to police.
At this time, investigators said they believe the suspect entered the school to pick up her child and while the woman was in the cafeteria, a firearm in her possession discharged.
Officers said they located the evidence of gunfire while searching the cafeteria.
Investigators do not believe the firearm was discharged with the intent to injure and do not believe there is a danger to the school community or neighboring community, according to police.
The PPB Tactical Operation Division's Gun Violence Response Team has responded to continue the investigation.
Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092 or Meghan.Burkeen@portlamdoregon.gov.
