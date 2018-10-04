PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a report of a shot fired at a elementary school in northeast Portland Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to Jason Lee Elementary School, located at 2222 Northeast 92nd Avenue, on the report a gun was discharged inside the school around 4:34 p.m.
A 911 caller stated the person involved with the firearm had left school property, according to police.
Police said they arrived at the school and determined that no one was injured.
Officers searched the neighborhood and located a woman that matched the suspect's description near Northeast 92nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street.
The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Antoinette A. Riley, was contacted and taken into custody.
At this time, investigators said they believe Riley entered the school to pick up her child and while she was in the cafeteria, a firearm in her possession discharged.
Riley was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charged of possession of a firearm in a public building. She has since been released from jail, according to police.
Officers said they located the evidence of gunfire while searching the cafeteria.
Investigators do not believe the firearm was discharged with the intent to injure and do not believe there is a danger to the school community or neighboring community, according to police.
Police said officers searched the area near Jason Lee Elementary School for the firearm. The firearm was not located.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the firearm or anyone who locates the firearm should not touch the gun, but immediately call police at 503-823-3333.
Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092 or Meghan.Burkeen@portlamdoregon.gov.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.