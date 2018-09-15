PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau's first female K-9 helped return a little girl’s bike after a police chase on Friday.
Officers said they responded to the to the report of a stolen child's bicycle, taken from Northeast 60 Avenue and Northeast Killingsworth Avenue around 5:55 p.m.
When police arrived they said they learned that an unknown man stole a little girl's bike.
When the older children saw the man walking away with the bike, they ran after him asking him to return the bike, but the suspect kept walking away, according to police.
Police said they learned after gaining a suspect description that the man, identified as Amissi Hugu Mungomba, 20, might have boarded a TriMet bus with the bike.
Police said they were able to find the right bus and saw a child’s bike matching the victim’s description mounted on the bus bike rack.
Officers said they flagged down the bus driver, who confirmed that a man matching the suspect's description was inside the bus.
As officers attempted to contact the suspect, Mungomba ran off the bus and into the neighborhood, according to police.
A foot chase took place and officers said they set up a perimeter as they lost sight of the man.
With the help of the K-9 Utzi, the first female canine member of PPB and Air Support One, officers were able to locate Mungomba a few blocks away hiding in thick bushes.
Mungomba was placed into custody without incident.
He was taken to jail on charges of second-degree theft and attempt to elude on foot.
Officers said they returned the bicycle to the family.
The recovery of the little girl's bicycle was accomplished with the deployment of Utzi, the first female canine member of PPB's Canine Unit., according to police.
