Police: Five teens arrested for crime spree spanning Beaverton, Tigard, Tualatin, Vancouver

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Five teenage suspects in a stolen car went on a crime spree spanning multiple cities in Oregon and Washington, according to police.
Jamal Osman, 19, of Auburn, Washington, and Kassim Ahmed, 19, of Seattle, were arrested Tuesday, along with three other suspects, ages 14, 15 and 17.
The investigation began at 1:52 a.m. Tuesday. Police responded to Winco Foods on Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard after suspects stole beer from the store and left in a black Audi.
Officers spotted the car on Highway 217, but the driver sped away. Officers did not chase the suspects due to public safety concerns.
Beaverton police then responded to Costco on Southwest Jenkins Road at 11:51 regarding a robbery. A woman had her purse forcibly removed from her hands as she sat in her car. The suspects were in the same black Audi that was involved in the Winco theft.
Detectives spotted the car at 11:59 a.m. pulling into the Beaverton Town Square Fred Meyer parking lot. Police said the car was parked “in a manner and location which led officers to believe the suspects were going to commit additional crimes.”
Three people in the car were taken into custody, along with two others who were inside the store.
Investigators determined the car was stolen at gunpoint in Tukwila, Washington on Sunday. A black replica firearm was found inside the car, according to police.
Detectives said the same suspects in the same car are believed to have committed harassment and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle in Tigard, as well as an additional robbery in Tigard, a robbery in Tualatin and theft from a vehicle in Vancouver.
All five suspects are facing charges of second-degree robbery, identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card for the crimes in Beaverton. Osman was additionally charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
Law enforcement agencies in Beaverton, Tigard, Tualatin, Tukwila and Vancouver are working together on the investigations. Additional charges may be filed against the suspects.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
