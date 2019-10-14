Police: Five underage suspects arrested for robbery at Plaid Pantry in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Five underage suspects, ranging in age from 12 to 15 years old, were arrested in connection with a robbery at a Plaid Pantry store in northeast Portland.
Officers responded to the business on the 8100 block of Northeast Fremont Street at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police said members of the group used pepper spray on a store clerk and then ran away with stolen merchandise.
Officers said five suspects were later caught with the assistance of a K-9.
The names of the suspects were not released, as they are not facing Measure 11 charges, but a Portland Police Bureau spokesman said they are facing charges of third-degree robbery and riot.
The suspects are a 12-year-old boy, two 14-year-old boys, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl.
