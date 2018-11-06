OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon City police Tuesday arrested a man accused of trying to break into a home while wearing a mask and armed with a knife.
Officers responded to the home near Boynton Street and Tower Hill Drive just after 10:20 a.m. and say the suspect, 35-year-old Richard Anthony Mercado, fled in a stolen black Volkswagen GTI.
Officers pursued and say Mercado crashed into a yard at the intersection of Warner Parrott Road and Woodlawn Avenue.
Officers say he fled on foot toward a nearby high school. Oregon City Service Learning Academy in the 990 block of South End Road was placed in lockout as a safety precaution.
A nearby resident saw Mercado hiding clothing on their property and reported it to police. Mercado was located minutes later walking from the OCSLA parking lot and arrested by Gladstone police officers.
According to police, Mercado knew the residents of the home he was allegedly trying to break into.
The vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen from a person in Vancouver.
Mercado was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail, where he faces charges including attempted burglary in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon and attempt to elude.
Officers say additional charges are expected.
The Canby Police Department and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
