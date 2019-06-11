FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – A Forest Grove man who was reported as missing Tuesday has been found, according to police.
Forest Grove police said that Andrew Dalton had been missing since June 7 and was last seen at his home. Officers were concerned for Dalton’s welfare and said he may need medical attention.
Just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, police wrote on social media that Dalton had been located.
No other details were released.
