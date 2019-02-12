MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A former Rowe Middle School student was taken into custody after police say he made threats toward people at the school.
Police said they were notified Monday night that the former student had sent a text message to a friend saying he was thinking about hiring someone to kill two staff members and a student at the middle school.
Officers contacted the person who made the threats and interviewed him. According to police, he said he was not serious about the threats.
The former student, who has not been identified, was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and taken to the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center.
Police said they notified school staff about the threats and the investigation. The North Clackamas School District confirmed to police that the student is not currently attending any NCSD school.
Police believe there is not a credible threat to the safety of anyone at the middle school. Officers were on campus Tuesday morning as a precautionary measure.
