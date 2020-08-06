Police: Four people arrested, meth seized from house near Lincoln City elementary school

LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - Four people were arrested and suspected methamphetamine was seized from a home that is 476 feet from an elementary school in Lincoln City, according to police.
Officers executed a search warrant at the home near Oceanlake Elementary School on Tuesday morning.
The warrant was in connection with a lengthy investigation into the distribution of drugs in the Lincoln County area, according to police.
During the warrant service, the Street Crimes Response Team, along with officers from Lincoln City and Newport, seized suspected meth, along with drug paraphernalia including digital scales and plastic baggies, drug transaction records and a weapon.
No further details were released about the weapon.
Christopher Kalin, 48, was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of delivery, possession and manufacturing of meth within 1,000 feet of a school, commercial sexual solicitation and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.
Teri Cipres, 47, Amber McColligan, 33, and Amber Williams, 37, were all issued criminal citations to appear in court on the charge of possession of meth.
The Lincoln City Police Department encourages anyone who sees suspicious activity in the community to use the drug tip line at 541-994-9800.
